MONROE- Deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Monroe Elementary School just before 9:00 this morning for reports of a student with a gun on school grounds.
Law enforcement detained the student and seized the gun.
There were no injuries during the incident and there s no ongoing threat.
The 10-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are actively investigating the incident.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.