Ten Bucks Theater ready for Shakespeare Under the Stars
Devin Daigneault
Jul 12, 2023

Ten bucks theater is getting ready for their annual Shakespeare Under the Stars production. This year's show will be an adaptation of the Bard's Much Ado About Nothing.