LOWELL- An early morning crash in Lowell claimed the life of a teenager from Lincoln.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Main Road.
Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss says the driver of a 2012 Chevy Sonic failed to negotiate a curve and crashed the vehicle.
The 17-year-old male driver from East Millinocket and a 15- year-old female passenger from Lincoln who was in the front seat were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A 17-year-old female from Lincoln who was a passenger in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moss says none of the people in the car were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.