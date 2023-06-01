GRAY (WGME) -- A teen in gray hit by a semi while getting off the school bus yesterday is still recovering.
"It was just horrible." said Zach Burnham, another student who was on the bus.
Zach Burnham says he was sitting in the back of the bus when the crash happened.
He didn't see the teen get hit, but remembers the school bus driver's pure shock.
"Its hard to think about I've been trying to distract myself mostly throughout the day."
Zach's mom Annette Stevens says he too has to cross the street for pick up and drop off.
"As a mom I can't imagine I just can't imagine. It's hard enough to imagine what my son is dealing with."
Authorities say the thirteen-year-old who was hit was trying to get to his house when the crash happened around 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday.
Neighbors and other residents have suggested that kids shouldn't be allowed to cross in front of the bus, especially on this road
Craig King, Superintendent of the Gray & New Gloucester School says it is a difficult location.
"Well, one unfortunate thing is New Gloucester has an exit to 295"
"That's a residential section. That's where people live, that's where children live. That's where buses stop."
Even parents like Annette Stevens, who live just a mile down the road from where the crash happened, aren't so sure changing the bus route would help.
"Logistically don't see how that would be possible without them getting home at midnight you know? ... or go by their house to flip around."
The superintendent says he's not sure what more they could do and suggests drivers need to be aware and alert.
"Will we review our bus routes? Sure. But that's where the people live and that's where we pick up our kids."
When asked what he thinks the solution to this might be, he responded:
"I wish I knew. I wish I knew."
"All we can do is pray that nothing else will happen."
There is no sign alerting drivers to the upcoming bus stop in the direction the truck driver was coming from.
Maine DOT says if they get a request from a muncipality, resident or district, they would look into it.