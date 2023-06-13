LITCHFIELD TRUCK IN POND

LITCHFIELD -- A Winthrop teenager is now facing charges after crashing a truck into a pond.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Department says it was just before 4 P.M. Sunday when 19-year-old Chase Cloutier crashed.

They say he was driving at a high rate of speed on the Lewiston road when he nearly struck some people who were fishing before breaking through the guardrail and some trees and into horseshoe pond.

Cloutier was able to free himself and swam to the shore where he refused medical treatment.

The Sheriff's Department dive team was called in to help remove the truck from the water.

Cloutier received a summons for imprudent speed and additional charges are pending.

Craig is a Bangor native who started his broadcasting career as a news photographer in 1985. He began his job as a news reporter a few years later and has been covering the local news ever since. You might say it’s in his blood. Colson followed in the footsteps of his father who was a longtime newscaster and his brother who also works in “the family business” as a news photographer and later as an assistant news director. Along with covering and anchoring the local news, Colson has also worked as news director for four local radio stations and spent several years as news director at WVII. After spending a few years getting his home improvement business off the ground, Colson is happy to return to the air again as co-anchor of Good morning Maine.

