LITCHFIELD -- A Winthrop teenager is now facing charges after crashing a truck into a pond.
The Kennebec County Sheriff's Department says it was just before 4 P.M. Sunday when 19-year-old Chase Cloutier crashed.
They say he was driving at a high rate of speed on the Lewiston road when he nearly struck some people who were fishing before breaking through the guardrail and some trees and into horseshoe pond.
Cloutier was able to free himself and swam to the shore where he refused medical treatment.
The Sheriff's Department dive team was called in to help remove the truck from the water.
Cloutier received a summons for imprudent speed and additional charges are pending.