OAKLAND -- A truck carrying porta-potties, which was believed to be stolen, was driven off the road in Oakland early Thursday morning.
Police say they got the report of the vehicle off the road around four o'clock on Fairfield Street.
The person that reported the vehicle off the road, is now the primary suspect for the stolen vehicle but they're not naming the person.
The vehicle is said to be from Casella Waste Systems in Fairfield, where the theft is being investigated.
Oakland police helped get the truck out of the mud, which caused the road to close for about half hour.