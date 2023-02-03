MDEA drug seizure, Lawrence MA women

BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.

A number of undercover purchases were made.

Last night investigators identified a rental vehicle coming from the Llawrence, Massachusetts area that had entered Maine to allegedly distribute more fentanyl .

About 10 p.m. the car was stopped on Union Street in Bangor.

24-year-old Krismely Guzman,24, and  Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres,22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts were arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Arno says a search of the vehicle turned up  almost a pound and a half of fentanyl that has an estimated street value exceeding $94,000.

They also found $5,000  in suspected proceeds.

Arno says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

