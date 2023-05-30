ALTON -- Maine State Police detectives have arrested the suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Alton that occurred Friday.
Police say troopers had received information that a vehicle Brewer Police were on the lookout for was in the vicinity of 180 Argyle Road in Alton.
They say when troopers arrived an individual identified as Djvan Carter was allegedly assaulting a female passenger. Carter then allegedly attempted to flee and drove at one of the troopers.
Maine State Police Cpl. Blaine Silk fired his weapon, striking Carter. Troopers rendered aid to both Carter and his passenger.
At approximately 10:45 Tuesday morning, 45-year-old Carter was arrested in Bangor after being released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
He's charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.
He was transported to the Penobscot County Jail where he is being held, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. by Zoom.
Carter’s female passenger, who is not being identified at this time, currently remains under medical care. The investigation is ongoing.