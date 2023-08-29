LEVANT -- A man reportedly attempted to break into the home of the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on Phillips Road in Levant.
Deputies responded to the property owned by UFC President Dana White and found that the suspect had fled.
Images from Dana White's Instagram story
White shared a video of the incident on social media, where he offered a reward for the arrest of the person shown kicking against a door.
The post led to many tips being submitted to the sheriff's department.
Deputies questioned Brady Cooper of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any other information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.