STATEWIDE -- Governor Mills recently signed a bill into law to incorporate added protections for survivors of domestic abuse.
LD 692 updates guidelines for a prisoner's release when domestic violence is involved.
Bill sponsor, Representative Vicki Doudera said the measure requires law enforcement to notify domestic violence victims when their abusers are set to be released.
"What this bill provides is that somebody that's being considered for community release.” according to Doudera. “The victims of their domestic violence crime need to be notified that they are going to be released. We just want to be able to give survivors of these crimes the opportunity to know that their abusers have qualified for the program and are coming back into the community. This isn't something that they should find out on facebook."
Doudera notes the founder of finding our voices, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic abuse is the one who originally advocated for and inspired the bill.