BREWER-- The city of Brewer is asking anyone who shops, lives, or works in Brewer to complete their consumer survey.
It's a follow up to a survey that was done a few years ago.
The survey asks about shopping and dining preferences.
The information will help city officials and businesses with decisions about the future.
"We ask first about habits but then we also ask about preferences so what's missing in Brewer. What are the businesses that aren't there that people would actually love to be able to have there . So all of that information is really important for us," said D'arcy Main-Boyington, economic development director of Brewer.
Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a random drawing for one of three prizes.
Prizes include two tickets to One Night of Queen at the Collins Center of the Arts, a one night stay for two in a suite at Hollywood Casino with $100 to spend at Hops House 99 restaurant, or two tickets to a waterfront concert of your choice at Maine Savings Amphitheater in 2023.
The survey can be found on the city of Brewer's website at brewermaine.gov.