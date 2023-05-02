ELLSWORTH-- There are many reasons Maine is known as Vacationland: the nice weather, picture-perfect views and of course, the seafood. Because of its reputation, the state has seen steady growth in its tourism industry.
Every year, the Maine Tourism Association conducts a statewide study on how businesses are equipped for the upcoming tourist season.
The study found just 29% of business owners reported they had sufficient staffing levels going into the summer season.
"There's still a staffing shortage out there. A lot of businesses are going into the season that are going to be understaffed from where they need to be," said Tony Cameron, chief executive officer for the Maine Tourism Association.
Even well-known landmarks like Union River Lobster Pot report they're struggling to hire enough staff, despite their best efforts.
"I used to be able to start in April and be able to finish up by mid-May but now we start in January in recruiting. It's gotten to be a full time job," said Brian Langley, owner of Union River Lobster Pot
Other local business owners spoke about all the preparation that goes into preparing for the summer season.
"Usually by the end the previous summer, we start planning for the next summer. It's usually an eight to 10 month long process for us," said Amanda Beals, owner of Popp and Polka Dot Boutique.
"For us, it's about building up our supply here for the store, knowing what people are looking for and being ready for the influx of people," said Molly Dilena, co-owner of Union River and Book Toy Company.
Cameron says companies struggling with staffing should utilize the programs the organization offers to help recruit and retain employees.
"We're all in this together. Being proactive about it instead of being reactive, trying to go out and resources that the tourism job board has out there and communicate with each other. We're going to help mitigate the problem better than other states," said Cameron.