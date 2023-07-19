SURRY -- A 2/3 majority voted to put a moratorium on the possibility of establishing cannabis businesses in Surry.
More than 70 people attended the town meeting to vote on the matter.
Dating back to 2016 when the state of Maine voted for the legalization of recreational cannabis, its implementation in Surry has been filled with trial and error.
Since legalization, there have been several moratoriums put in place, prohibiting dispensaries from setting up shop in town.
Now, the town has enacted a new 180-day moratorium, in order for town officials to understand residents' thoughts and develop a plan.
Select Board Member Chris Stark says one cannabis business in Blue Hill has shown interest in establishing a facility in Surry. For the moment, they'll have to wait.
"When you bring in a business, any type of business, how it effects the town is something that you have to get a lot of feedback from everybody," said Stark.
One Surry resident who attended the town meeting, and voted against the moratorium, believes this is a circumstance of a fight against cannabis.
"There's some strong feelings for and against," said Stark. "That's in transition like everything else. Everything has been in transition since cannabis was legalized in 2016. We're all learning along the way."
According to Stark, once an ordinance is developed during the moratorium, it will be on the November 7th ballot for a final vote by all Surry residents.