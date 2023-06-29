SURRY -- Lying on Route 172 between Ellsworth and Blue Hill, Surry has become a popular through way for motorists, which has led to high amounts of traffic, and a lot more speeding.
Starting July 1st, Hancock County Sheriff's Office will ramp up patrols in the town, to help keep the Surry community safe.
"That traffic is non stop all day long," said Hancock County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Jacob Day. "A lot of people traveling to Dear Island, Blue Hill, those popular seasonal towns and Surry is right in between Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island, so it's a busy roadway."
The speed limit into Surry drops from 50 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour just before you reach the middle of town. The road has even changed from what was once a passing zone, to now two solid yellow lines.
Although there is more traffic coming through Surry in the Summer, Lieutenant Day says, they'll be enforcing the speed limit year-round.
"As of right now it will be year-round, but we're gonna step up the patrols particularly in the summer," says Lieutenant Day. "It will continue but we're focusing on the summer to prevent further incidents."
This partnership comes at a time when Surry is still dealing with the death of Kathleen Anderson two years ago, after her car was struck by a motorist going over the speed limit just outside the town's Post Office.
According to Lieutenant Day, "This is one of those thing's we're trying to slow it down in that area, so we don't have any future accidents or any fatalities in the future."
This has not been the only incident involving excessive speed. Resident Brandy Spruce, who lives and works on Route 172 in the middle of Surry, says her dog was hit by a car going too fast.
"He had a little injury but he lived and the most disturbing part was that, no one stopped they just sped on by," Spruce said. "I kind of wish people paid attention to the motto on the sign when you first drive into town. It says, 'drive like your kids live here'. We wish people would do that."