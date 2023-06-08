AUGUSTA -- "We really just want them to let us save our friends."
Recovery and harm reduction advocates took to the third floor of the State House, urging legislators to vote in favor of allowing Overdose Prevention Centers in Maine.
"Saving lives is the most important thing that the State Legislature can do and by passing L.D. 1364, they'll help us save lives," said Courtney Gray-Allen, Organizing Director of Maine Recovery Advocacy Project
Supporters lined the halls, holding up signs and handing out purple carnations to legislators, resembling the amount of lives lost due to overdoses.
"Harm reduction health centers are the only life-saving intervention that has a 100% effective rate of keeping our friends, family and community members alive," said Gray-Allen.
"In the words of Dr. Seuss: unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to change," said Molly White, Program Manager for Church of Safe Injection
L.D. 1364 has been met with opposition, especially from Governor Mills who says "the establishment of such a center would be premature and a violation of federal law."
However, supporters will not go down without a fight.
If she wants to veto this, we're going to send a message today she doesn't have the power. We have the power and we're going to give it to the Maine people," said Lucas Lanigan, a Republican Senator from Sanford.
Senator Lookner says he's grateful to see so much support for the bill.
SUPER: SENATOR GRAYSON LOOKNER // (D) - PORTLAND
"It's really inspirational. This is their bill, I introduced it on their behalf, on the behalf of all my friends and people I've known over the years who've passed away from an opioid death. It's inspiring to see folks come out for it," said Senator Lookner.