PORTLAND -- Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Clean energy advocates and elected officials gathered in Portland to celebrate the federal legislation -- which contains a number of climate initiatives.
Advocates say the anniversary is worth celebrating because they believe the act will lead to future success in developing clean energy in Maine and help to combat climate change.
"It goes so far towards meeting the climate crisis at the scale that science and justice demand, and Maine people should be really proud," said Kathleen Meil, senior director of policy and partnerships for Maine Conservation Voters. "There's a future that includes really good, family-sustaining, clean energy jobs."
Advocates also celebrated the recent passing of LD 1895, a plan to develop offshore wind infrastructure in the Gulf of Maine -- and praised the bill as a "legislative success."