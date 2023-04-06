AUGUSTA -- "I met a fifth grader who was talking about the kids vaping in his bathroom and at fifth grade. Kids should never be exposed to chemicals and tobacco and nicotine and then have an addiction for the rest of their lives."
Supporters of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products took action on Thursday, encouraging legislators to do the right thing and pass the bill.
"The sale of tobacco, which is basically poison for people in especially young people shouldn't be allowed and if we can stop this flavored tobacco, which really hooks little kids, we want to be able to do that," Said Arthur Cerullo, a demonstrator.
Should this bill become law, it would end the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide.
More than 50 teachers, students and health officials gathered on the third floor of the State House explaining the significance of banning these harmful products.
Seeing first-hand how many people came out to support her bill, Senator Jill Duson of Cumberland shared how it felt to see people advocating about the importance of banning flavored tobacco products.
"It's been exciting to see people here. It reinforces that this bill is about a grassroots effort to do something about the availability of these products to our kids," said Duson.
Seeing Thursday's turnout, Senator Duson says she believes this rally will likely strengthen the case in passing her bill.
"I think this will increase the chances of getting this bill all the way over the hump. This time we expect to get over the hump," said Duson.
Duson says the bill will be discussed at the end of the month, however there is not a specific date at this moment.