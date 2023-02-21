AUGUSTA- Governor Janet Mills signed the supplemental budget into law today.
The legislature overwhelmingly approved the measure last week.
It includes 25 million dollars in state and federal funds for long term care facilities and another 25 million dollars for Maine hospitals to support their recovery from the pandemic.
It also includes 6.5 million dollars for small business insurance relief and 6.6 million dollars to support a one percent cost- of- living adjustment for Maine State Retirees .
The budget authorizes the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to boost the rate of pay for attorneys representing poor clients.