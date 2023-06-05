BANGOR -- A living memorial honoring fallen service members was removed from Bangor International Airport over the weekend.
The Summit Project Honor Case was temporarily on display on the first floor of BIA throughout April and May. On Sunday, Summit Project volunteers lovingly packed up the stones representing twenty fallen service members with ties to Maine into individual handmade cloth bags.
Now the case, and its stones, will be on display at L.L. Bean's order fulfillment center in Freeport.
"We try to have the honor case travel to many different locations all over the state, to these different regions. We want these heroes to visit every area of the state," explained Greg Johnson, Executive Director of The Summit Project.
"Bringing the case all over the state of Maine is two-fold," shared Melissa Wetherby, Honor Case Manager for The Summit Project. "I get to share the stories, I get to share The Summit Project and I get to see this beautiful state."
To learn more about The Summit Project and its living memorial honor case, log onto www.thesummitproject.org.