SULLIVAN -- Sullivan Selectboard Chairman Michael Pinkham resigned from his board position and his role as harbormaster on February 27, following the resignation of Sullivan Town Manager Stacy Tozier. Pinkham claimed that the job had become too stressful for him to continue.
Pinkham says he tried to make effective changes during his time in the role, and that he didn't want to resign -- but felt it was the right call given the frustrations he experienced.
"It's a very thankless job to be a public official in a town, the only satisfaction you get out of it is knowing you're trying to do things right. Because, some towns you don't get paid to be a selectman," said Pinkham. "In Sullivan, you get paid a small fee but the amount of time that it takes and the stress that it puts on you to get everything done is just overwhelming."
Despite his resignation, Pinkham says Sullivan is a great place to live and he will continue to volunteer throughout the town in his spare time.
He also says he hopes that the board will find a good candidate to fill the role.