BANGOR - Anyone in the Bangor area with a sweet tooth has a new destination to get their fix.
SugarRay opened their first brick and mortar store at 20 state street in downtown Bangor Tuesday morning.
Owner Rian Halbert says its always been a dream of hers to open up a physical storefront and she can't believe its finally happening.
"Its a bit overwhelming honestly. Its great but its a bit- its a bit shocking I guess cause I still haven't completely taken it all in I guess is probably the way I would word it", says Halbert.
SugarRay's opening day was such a success, Halbert had to close early after selling the majority of her inventory.
Sugar ray is open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. To 4 p.m.