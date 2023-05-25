ORONO -- Over one thousand students made their way to the university of Maine for the Maine Learning Technology Initiative.
The 20th annual MLTI student conference included over 40 sessions, each centered around engaging students in essential computer science skills and knowledge.
Learning Through Technology Coordinator Emma Banks says the goal is to encourage students to apply new and creative skills to their learning.
"The MLTI student conference is Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative so its focused around technology but its really taking the MLTI devices students receive in certain grades across the state and putting those to use in practical ways and having them explore new technology and innovative ways to use their technology and explore other things they can be doing with their devices aside from writing papers and things you would traditionally think of using your device for."
According to Banks this is the first time the conference has been held in person since 2019 as they switched to virtual mode for the last few years.
This year the conference was offered both in person and virtual, although Banks says they were still at full capacity.
The students, which ranged from grades 4 through 9 from over 40 districts, were offered a wide variety of sessions including introductions to programming, building apps, graphic design and more.
Banks says the hope is to get students excited about new technology that will allow them to find new and innovative ways to present their knowledge.
For those who did not get a chance to make it to this years conference it will be returning to the university of Maine again next year.