LINCOLN -- With summer in full swing, many school hallways across the state sit empty. However, a small group of Lincoln students have turned theirs into an art studio.
Graphic design students at Northern Penobscot Tech Region Three, a technical training school, are nearing completion of their summer mural.
The project is designed and carried out by students as part of the school's hands-on curriculum -- and will highlight the wide-ranging subjects the school teaches.
"Each letter is representing the different programs here. We have carpentry, a cabinet-making program, we have automotive, we have welding. We have early childhood development starting this year," said Laura Manzo, graphic design instructor at NPT Region Three.
The students also took inspiration from real-world landmarks, both in Lincoln and the state at large. Because, they say, they want everyone at the school to feel represented in the mural.
"We wanted to be sure that we included all the regions, because we have students from multiple different schools that come here," said Aireonna Grover, student project manager of the mural.
Students say that the mural is an opportunity to give back to the school.
"I really like putting into this school because this school has really done a lot for me. Even just painting a mural -- I really like doing it. A while ago, I was not really social, and all the staff and faculty have really brought me out of my shell," said student painter Kiara Pond.
For others, the mural is about leaving a legacy.
"It feels really good to be able to have something that's going to leave a lasting impact. Even when I'm not here, people will look at this and be like 'oh, this student worked on it,'" said Grover.
Students hope to have the painting completed by the time classes resume this fall.
To learn about more about the classes offered at NPT Region Three, visit region3.mainecte.org.