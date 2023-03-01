STONINGTON -- High heating costs have caused some Maine island towns to take action to make sure residents stay warm.
Stonington town officials have paired up with Downeast Community Partners, a community action agency aimed at reducing the impact of poverty, to help senior Mainers and those who struggle with the often complex task of applying for government heating assistance programs.
James Nealey, the director of energy services for Downeast Community Partners, says that the group has been overwhelmed with calls for help during the state's frigid temperature drops.
"CAAs across the state are in a situation where our call volumes are going completely haywire, where it is four times more volume this year as opposed to last year. We are really in a situation where we're trying to help as many people as possible -- and it is a large task," said Nealey.
Nealey says the agency recently received funds from the Winter Energy Relief Program to provide $800 in emergency support for each individual in Washington County and Hancock County who meets the eligibility requirements.
Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings says there has recently been a real need for assistance.
"To me, the high price of heating oil has just made it that much more difficult, especially for people with fixed incomes," said Billings. "We're just trying to -- you know -- be a good town and try to help our people who need the help. For all of us, it's difficult."
Linda Nelson, economic and community development director for Stonington, stressed the importance of being a good neighbor during times like these.
"Let's get your tanks filled, let's figure out a way to get those tanks filled now. Give us a call at the town office, 367-2351 -- a nice local number -- and let us help you get the help that you need to stay warm, said Nelson.
For help with applying for heating assistance in the Hancock County and Washington County region, visit downeastcommunitypartners.org or call (207)-610-5914.