STONINGTON- A Stonington man died Sunday while he was trying to avoid a crew inspecting lines after the storm.
Lt. Chris Thornton with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department says 30-year-old Lionel Nault was driving his motorcycle on the Burnt Cove Road in Stonington just after 1:00 pm when the crash happened.
Thornton says Nault crested a hill and attempted to avoid a line worker stopped in the lane to inspect power lines.
Nault lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.