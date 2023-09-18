MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

STONINGTON- A Stonington man died Sunday while he was trying to avoid a crew inspecting lines after the storm.

Lt. Chris Thornton with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department says 30-year-old Lionel Nault was driving his motorcycle on the Burnt Cove Road in Stonington just after 1:00 pm when  the crash happened.

Thornton says Nault crested a hill and attempted to avoid a line worker stopped in the lane to inspect power lines.

Nault lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

