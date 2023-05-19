ELLSWORTH- A Stonington man accused of setting his home on fire made his first court appearance this afternoon.
George St. Amand, 33, is charged with arson.
Firefighters were called to 31 School Street in Stonington just after 11:00 Wednesday morning.
According to court records, St. Amand's mother told investigators he had allegedly broken windows out of the house because of mental health issues.
Investigators determined the fire started in the dining room and was intentionally set.
Court records indicate St. Amand had allegedly told people he was thinking about burning the house.
His bail is set $50,000 cash.