CANNAN- An investigation into an alleged stolen chainsaw yielded a large drug bust, and two arrests in Canaan yesterday.
Skowhegan Police say that a warrant led them to allegedly find- over 550 grams of fentanyl, over 34 grams of cocaine and 1. 6 grams of methamphetamine, as well as over $1,200 in cash.
24- year- old Garrett Cote was arrested and charged with a variety of felonies.
He is being held at the Somerset County Correctional Facility, without bail.
19- year- old Rylee Spofford was also arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, among other charges, and is being held with $25,000 cash bail.