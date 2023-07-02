MILLINOCKET -- Hundreds of community members gathered at Stearns High School on Sunday to witness a dedication ceremony for the school's football field that has been renamed the Arthur D. Greenlaw Alumni Field.
Greenlaw coached from 1976 to 1990 and then returned to coach two more seasons for Stearns in the late 90s.
"There's a longstanding tradition at Stearns High School to honor people who were giants, maybe not at the time maybe we didn't realize it when they were here but in hindsight they were and today we're honoring one of those giants," said President of Millinocket Alumni Association Michael Crowley.
During his time as coach, Greenlaw claimed more wins for the school than any other football coach in school history.
"Today we have people who have come in from the west coast, from middle America from all over the state these are people who were personally and positively affected by art's leadership, his guidance, his philosophy," said Crowley.
Former players, coaches and community members all came to join Greenlaw in this memorable moment to share just how big of an impact he had on them.
"I think its a testament to specially Coach Greenlaw to what he's built you know here with stearns football, a lot of people have been involved in that with him but he's the driving force behind the community that he created," said current varsity football coach for Stearns, Cody Herring.
Many former players shared memories from their times at Stearns High and with Greenlaw.
"Coaches help form young minds whether those young minds know it or not, to develop to be better people," said Peter Levesque, former player and Stearns High class of '87.
"We learned and he instilled in us the building blocks to be successful in life, excel in our careers, how to be good citizens and contribute to the communities we lived in," said Dan Kelly, who was the quarterback for the 1987 undefeated state champions.
Players will now be able to remember his legacy forever by simply looking onto the field.
"He deserves an honor like that it's special for sure I'm looking forward to playing the first game on it this fall," said Coach Herring.