AUGUSTA -- Around 100 state workers surrounded the State House on Sunday with a rolling rally. The rally started with a barbecue at Mill Park organized by the Central Maine Labor Council and concluded with state employees driving through Augusta, circling the State House and honking their horns loud enough for those inside to hear.
"What we've been seeing since 2009 when a study was first done was that state workers were well behind by 15% and that has just continued on since then," said President of the Maine Service Employees Association, Dean Staffieri.
According to Staffieri, state workers in Maine are paid 15% less on average compared to what their public and private sector counterparts are receiving. He also says there's been a decline in state employees all across the state.
"What we're seeing now is thousands of open jobs in the state that really need to be filled so that we can provide the services that are critical," said Staffieri.
Many state employees have been anxiously awaiting negotiations for their contracts to conclude, and employees in the Executive Branch of the Maine State Government are currently entering their third month of working under expired contracts.
"People are literally having to go take on other work, they hang on for as long as they can through grueling hours and long nights and we're not machines we're human beings," said Maine state worker Ed Democracy.
Many at the rally emphasized that they love the work they do for the state of Maine
"I take my job seriously because everyday I go to work I affect someone's life in a positive manner," said state worker Kevin Russell.
But many workers also say they deserve to be fairly compensated for their efforts.
"It's time to give us a contract for this cycle and close the gap so we can build strong for the people of the state of Maine," said Democracy.
Before negotiations conclude, state workers are demanding the pay gap be closed for good.