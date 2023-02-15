STATEWIDE -- Some Maine school districts can now be reimbursed for providing meals to students when they learn remotely.
The Maine Department of Education announced the change on Tuesday, February 14 stating that the USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved the department's statewide waiver request.
Approval of the waiver allows students to be served meals outside of school on remote learning days -- like a snow day or other unexpected closure -- without taking money from the school's budget.
Adriane Ackroyd, assitant director of child nutrition for the Maine Department of Education, spoke about the change.
"I'm very proud of the school meals that we offer in maine, and this is another avenue for food service directors and all of the wonderful school food staff to make sure that children continue to get the nutritious meals they need while working virtually," said Ackroyd.
Department officials say that any K-12 school that utilizes the National School Lunch Program or National School Breakfast Program is eligible for the waiver, valid through June 30, 2023.