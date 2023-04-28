AUGUSTA- The State's General Fund revenue forecast is expected to get ungraded by $223 million .
Those are the numbers for the current biennium which ends on June 30.
Maine's nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee is also upgrading revenue projections for fiscal years 2024- 2025 by $71 million .
The committee noted that as expected, revenues are beginning to plateau and stabilize after years of repeated, significant increases during the pandemic.
Maine's Constitution requires a balanced budget.
That means the additional revenue projected today will prompt the Governor to submit a change package to the legislature for consideration.
The Governor said today she will propose using ongoing revenue as a down payment on the Dirigo Business Incentive Program that replaces the Pine Tree Development Zone Program.
Following news about state revenue projections, Legislative Republicans renewed their call for tax relief.
In a statement they said " Today's Revenue Forecast Committee Meeting should be great news for Maine taxpayers it it leads to lower taxes for workers and families. State government has used the pandemic to grow $2 billion larger, while family budgets have gotten smaller. People are struggling to heat their homes, pay their electric bills, buy their groceries, fill their gas tanks, and pay rising prices on everyday items. The current revenue projections will allow us to lower taxes so that Maine people can keep more of their hard-earned money."