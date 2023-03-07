AUGUSTA -- Some state representatives are seeking a solution to a problem that could affect Maine's water districts.
As many as 32 Maine water districts are struggling to manage their wastewater sludge.
State Representative Scott Cyrway says the problem has come as a result of legislation passed last year, known as LD 1639, "An Act to Protect the Health and Welfare of Maine Communities and Reduce Harmful Solid Waste."
"There's so much involved when it comes to getting rid of this waste," said Cyrway. "It went from 17 sewage districts to 32 sewage districts throughout the state -- all the way from Kittery to Bangor, that they weren't able to get rid of their sludge."
Representatives say if the problem is not addressed, wastewater sludge could lead to a human and environmental health crisis.
"If we don't get rid of the waste, we're going to see it floating down the river. Once it starts overfilling on these reservoirs that we have, it will overflow and go into the river. And then, once we do that, we've violated national policies," said Cyrway.
Prior to the passing of LD 1639, landfills would receive the waste, but officials say the process has become more difficult.
LD 1911, also passed last year, prohibits the contamination of clean soils with PFAS or "forever chemicals" which are found in treated wastewater sludge.
Cyrway and Environment and Natural Resources Committee member Mike Sobeleski met with representatives of the Kennebec Sanitary District to seek solutions to the issue.
On Wednesday, March 8th, there will be a Sludge Management Briefing before the Joint Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.