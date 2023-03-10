PITTSFIELD -- State officials are looking to help 251 workers recently furloughed by Puritan Medical Products.
The furloughs came last week after the manufacturer saw a decrease in demand for its testing swabs.
The Maine Department of Labor's Rapid Response Team has been providing services to affected Puritan employees through the Puritan Employee Assistance Center this week.
Communication Manager for the department Jessica Picard said in a statement that the state will expand its efforts next week.
"...We will be connecting with all workers early next week to determine additional services based on the worker's needs," said Picard. "Any workers statewide who are impacted by a layoff should reach out to their local CareerCenter, which can help connect them to reemployment services, training, and other information."
Affected employees can also contact the CareerCenter by calling (207)-623-7981 or by visiting mainecareercenter.gov.