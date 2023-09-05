AUGUSTA -- The state of Maine will auction off nearly two decades worth of unclaimed property and some of it may just be yours.
Later this month, the state Treasurer's Office will hold an auction for much of the tangible unclaimed property in its possession.
Most of the items were at one point in safety deposit boxes but were turned over to the state due to a lack of activity from the account holder.
The state has been holding on to some of these items for nearly three decades while others have only been around for a handful of years.
Assistant director of the treasures office Jeff Chetkauskas says "At some point we got to a stage where there's just too much volume here and so we needed to do something so that's where we started the bidding process."
According to state treasurer, henry beck, the state hasn't held an auction like this in nearly 20 years.
Beck says, "We don't do the auctions typically, we're only doing it now because we are at capacity for space and we want to get the word out first by talking to you and your viewers, by putting ads in the newspapers. Anyone who will listen we want them to know about this auction and to claim these items first."
Even though the treasures office staff has already spent countless hours trying to contact the rightful owners of the items, Chetkauskas says people can claim their property right up until the sale is finalized at auction.
"The property could be at the auctioneers and if we tell the auctioneer 'hey we found the owner for this' they will remove that lot from the bidding and return those properties back to us," says Chetkauskas.
If the items are not claimed, the funds yielded from the sale at auction will be held for the original or rightful owner to claim.
To check if you have any unclaimed property, search your name on this website.