STATEWIDE -- A bill that aimed to eliminate the current net energy billing policy in Maine failed in the senate Thursday.
Back in 2019 the legislature voted to establish a Net Energy Billing program to motivate residential use of solar energy.
LD -1347 sought to undo that program.
LD-1347 sponsor Steven Foster said the program is unnecessary and results in an added cost to non-participants neighboring neb projects.
"Payers basically have to make up the difference [the] 15% that they are getting funded if you will by their neighbors by those who may not be able to afford it." said Foster.
A group called Maine Conservation Voters opposes LD-1347.
They say the group was glad to see a separate bill-- LD-1986 "An act relating to net energy billing and distributed solar and energy storage systems" passed in the senate.
According to Meil this legislation would instead reform the NEB program while holding utility companies accountable by requiring cost benefits.
"That kind of instability would really have derailed Maine's progress towards clean energy,” said Meil.
Representative Foster said he and the bill’s co- sponsors will review the impacts of recently passed LD-1986 and continue to answer constituent questions regarding net energy billing concerns.