BANGOR -- On September 1st, in response to workforce shortages in the health care industry Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) has temporarily closed walk-in appointments on Saturdays for three separate clinics, and walk-ins all-together at one.
A shortage of healthcare providers is an issue that has been the result of a domino effect for many years according to PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer, but the pandemic put it on a fast track.
According to Dwyer, the three main reasons why this is happening are: during the pandemic many providers experienced burnout and sought a change of career. Second, the national shortage of health care workers and providers, especially in rural areas and states with limited affordable housing. Third is the health care market, which is known to be highly competitive.
PCHC says they see an average of 111 patients on a daily basis between all of their clinics combined.
The clinics that have been temporarily shut down on Saturday's are: Brewer Medical Center, Helen Hunt Health Center, and Seaport Community Health Care. Monday through Friday for Penobscot Community Health Center.
"It's harder to staff Saturdays," according to Dwyer. "It's hard to staff in general, and we see fewer patients typically on Saturday than we do during the week."
Moving forward, Dwyer says this decision was not motivated by money. Saying that they do have the ability to employ the providers, and that they are brainstorming ways to bring health care workers to PCHC.
They also want people to know that scheduled appointments are still offered during their regular business hours.
"It's recruiting them and retaining them once they're recruited," said Dwyer. "That's the current challenge across health care and at PCHC."