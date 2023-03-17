BANGOR -- Friday people celebrated Irish heritage with good food, drinks and donning assortments of the color green.
Here in Bangor residents did not hesitate to stop into one of the community's favorite pubs to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
But, beyond the overflowing orders for shepherd's pie we asked a few patrons, young and old, what exactly the cherished holiday means to them.
"St. Patrick's day is all about fun, friends, and tradition."
"It's a time to go out and celebrate with friends and family."
"It's a community thing obviously there's a big Irish community here and people that want to be Irish on St. Patrick's Day. It's a family day for me.. It's the right spring type of thing,” said Peter Geaghan, owner of Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery.
Geaghan said his parents opened the brewery back in 1975 and the pub has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day ever since.
Geaghan notes knowing his family's business is a local hub in the community for traditional Irish favorites makes him feel lucky to have such a long standing level of support.
"I'm very fortunate this is a great community that supports us whether it is St. Patrick's Day or not they support us. This is the peak of that support,” said Geaghan.
Patrons said it's a St. Patrick's Day tradition.
"We came to Geaghan's because we hear it's the best around."
"Because it's awesome here."
"I haven't really done any celebrating for St. Patrick's Day until I started working at Geaghan's, so they've made me appropriate St. Patrick's Day and everything around it more,” according to Taylor Skidgel, pub waitress.
The pub has more musicians scheduled to perform later Friday night.
Folks are invited to order traditional favorites like corned beef and cabbage or fish and chips.