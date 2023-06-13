STATEWIDE -- With their fluffy tails and fast moves, squirrels are considered a cute backyard visitor in many Maine yards.
But a disease that effects them is on the rise.
State biologists say they are seeing more cases of" squirrel pox." The growths show up on the outside of the squirrel most commonly around their eyes, mouths, and feet. If there are enough of them, they can transform a squirrel into something much different looking. It's a virus that transmits through mosquitoes.
The good news is that neither your dog -- nor you -- can catch squirrel pox... And it usually resolves on it's own for the squirrels too.