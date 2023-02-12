BANGOR -- Ahead of the big game, we spoke to patrons at Bangor's beloved HEROES Sports Grill and Entertainment Center. We asked around to see which team folks were rooting for and definitely received some wild responses.

Here are a few pre-game predictions. 

"Kansas city because I hate Philly."

"Definitely cheering for the Eagles.. I hate the Eagles but I'm going to cheer for them because I don't like the Chiefs.”

"Philadelphia!"

"Anybody but Kansas City.

"I'm going for the Chiefs because my boss is voting for the Eagles."

Several patrons said they come out to heroes as a regular tradition despite the big game..

"We're community drivers.. A lot of our customers are locals that come in day in and day out. Whatever is going on in Bangor, people come into town and see what's going on at HEROES,” said the owner of Heroes Sports Grill and Entertainment Center, Quinn Paradis. 

Paradis said the sports bar and grill has been going strong for the last 13 years.

"It's a great feeling. We put in a lot of hard work and my staff works hard making sure the customers are served,” said Paradis.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022.

The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories.

As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area.

When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule.

If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you