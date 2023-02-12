BANGOR -- Ahead of the big game, we spoke to patrons at Bangor's beloved HEROES Sports Grill and Entertainment Center. We asked around to see which team folks were rooting for and definitely received some wild responses.
Here are a few pre-game predictions.
"Kansas city because I hate Philly."
"Definitely cheering for the Eagles.. I hate the Eagles but I'm going to cheer for them because I don't like the Chiefs.”
"Philadelphia!"
"Anybody but Kansas City.
"I'm going for the Chiefs because my boss is voting for the Eagles."
Several patrons said they come out to heroes as a regular tradition despite the big game..
"We're community drivers.. A lot of our customers are locals that come in day in and day out. Whatever is going on in Bangor, people come into town and see what's going on at HEROES,” said the owner of Heroes Sports Grill and Entertainment Center, Quinn Paradis.
Paradis said the sports bar and grill has been going strong for the last 13 years.
"It's a great feeling. We put in a lot of hard work and my staff works hard making sure the customers are served,” said Paradis.