AUGUSTA -- Educators, parents and legislators are highlighting a growing concern that many preschools serving students with disabilities are at risk of closure and what the state of Maine can do to help.
The Maine association for community service providers recently surveyed 24 special purpose preschool programs in the state.
From that survey, all schools reported having a wait list, nearly three quarters of them reported having to reduce their census within the last year, and twenty percent reported they considered closing their program altogether.
According to representative Drew Gattine, many of these problems are due to inadequate funding and reimbursement.
"Right now these kids get health care services through Maine care but there isn't any contribution to the educational services that they need" says Gattine.
Thursday, Gattine presented LD 1309 as a solution for special purpose pre-school reimbursement.
An exact amount has not been determined, but, if passed, the bill would direct child development services to eventually provide more funding to special purpose pre-school programs.
Gattine says, "Really what this bill does is it requires the state to work with providers and teachers and educators and families to try to figure out how to develop that rate and once that work is done we'll know exactly how much it could cost".
According to the executive director of Kidspeace Rachael Bousquet, if the bill does not pass it could spell disaster for not only the schools but the families they serve as well.
"When you're thinking about pre-school and you're thinking about that specialized care, if that didn't exist, the burden, honestly, that it would put on a number of families, communities, schools, and so its really an effort to support" says Bousquet.