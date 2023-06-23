Speaker Ross under fire for remarks

AUGUSTA -- Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross is currently under fire after remarks she made at a Juneteenth event this past Monday.
In a video posted by the Maine Wire, Talbot Ross called out Maine's educational system for being part of a, "oppressive, suppressive, supremacist system and ideology" and that "we should be storming the Capitol."
We tried to get in contact with the House Speaker's office regarding the remarks, but they declined to comment.
A spokesperson from the Maine Department of Education issued the following statement: "We are saddened by the speaker's comments because we believe they do not reflect the work of the Maine Department of Education or educators across Maine to implement the law... The revision of the Maine learning results began this year, and as statute outlines, includes the incorporation of African American studies, Maine African American studies, and the history of genocide, including the Holocaust. Educators will be working over the summer to revise and update these Maine learning results."