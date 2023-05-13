BAR HARBOR -- Bar Harbor locals had the chance to shop for a cause this weekend.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Hancock County held its first "Paws Spring Jumble Sale" on Saturday, where people could buy secondhand housewares, artwork, and vintage items.
All proceeds from the day will go towards helping animals at the SPCA animal shelter, which organizers say needs continued support.
"We are one-hundred percent donation supported, and we rely on the community members to help keep the shelter open. Some of the dogs and cats that get surrendered have medical issues and need some medical care -- it gets to be expensive," said Michelle Allvin, board vice president of the SPCA of Hancock County.
For the SPCA, this is just the start of summer fundraising efforts. In July, the group will host "Wine and Whiskers," an event with live music, food, and an auction.
Visit spcahancockcounty.org to learn more about the event or donate to an animal in need.