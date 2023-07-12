SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Former Southwest Harbor Police Officer Richard Strout was at the center of conversation during Southwest Harbor's town meeting. Residents attended to air their grievances towards the actions of the select board and police chief.
Town officials hoped this meeting would be a turning point in regaining the publics trust.
Speaking about Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall, a resident who attended the meeting said, "I think it's disgusting, I want his resignation. He's supposed to be the steward of this town and he hired this piece of crap. It's unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable."
The department announced Richard Strout had been hired on June 27th.
Following public outcry and a one thousand signature petition requesting Strout's dismissal, Chief Hall publicly apologized and announced Strout was no longer with the department on June 30th.
Both of these announcements came from Southwest Harbor Police Department's official Facebook page.
Strout's history includes three separate lawsuits during his time at the Machias Police Department.
The three lawsuits, along with numerous other accusations, dealt with assault and sexual assault.
A resident close to the victims stated that the cases where settled, not dismissed.
During the open-to-the-public discussion portion of the meeting, Southwest Harbor Board Member Luke Damon spoke about what information was available during the hiring process and the status of the three previous lawsuits. "When it's cleared in the courts, that's the best I can go on," said Damon. "Other thing is, anything after that is hearsay."
A local reporter who was in attendance asked Damon to clarify what he meant by saying hearsay.
Damon responded by saying, "They where cleared."
The reporter disagreed with Damon and pointed to a resident in attendance who has a close connection to the three victims of the three lawsuits.
"They were settled," said the resident. "They were not cleared, they were my friends."
After a brief silence in the room, the reporter went back to Damon asking him again, "Why did you say they were hearsay? Hearsay's a very strong word."
Damon denied he ever mentioned the word hearsay, "I did not," said Damon. "I believe you're putting words into my mouth."
The meeting also consisted of Police Chief John Hall reading a 20 page report about the hiring process for an officer.
The select board told residents that they were given notice of his intentions to hire Strout.
Hall and board members were aware of Strout's history before he was officially hired.
According to Chief Hall, Strout was hired because he had the most years of experience compared to the other candidates, and that he believes in second chances.
According to Chief Hall, "I run by the town manager. I say, this is who we're looking at."
"So you're looking for the town managers approval?" asked a resident.
"Nope," responded Chief Hall. "I'm giving the Town Manager information so she's involved in that, I'm just giving her information."
Once town officials moved on to what was next in the meetings agenda, almost every resident in attendance got up and left, showing no interest in what the rest of the meeting offered.
Chief Strout stepped away from the podium, and left the building.
"I'm a little disappointed honestly," said Brad Jordan, a Southwest Harbor resident and the man who started the petition to have Strout fired.
Jordan anticipated town officials to have a personable approach, and to help bring some form of closure.
"I was expecting this meeting to be a chance to rebuild some trust for the community," said Jordan. "Every question that was asked was answered with, 'we don't really have the way to say that' or 'we can't explain further then the background check and why he was hired'. I'm not really sure how the process was so horrible as to allow this person to be able to get a job here."
With questions left unanswered from board members, Chief Hall, and with Strout still living in Bar Harbor, community members who attended the meeting left feeling unsure of what's next.