SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Southwest Harbor's sidewalks are finally getting a makeover after nearly eight years of raising funds towards reconstruction efforts.
According to town officials, the project initially started in 2015.
Over the past few years they have slowly worked towards replacing the storm drains, sewer and water mains that have been causing major drainage issues, damaging at least half-a-mile of sidewalks.
According to the town's Water and Sewer District Director, Steven Kenney, the water mains break roughly two to three times a year. He says replacing the old system will take a huge burden off their plates, as well as create a safer environment for pedestrians and drivers.
"It's more than sidewalk maintenance its a combination of drainage issues that constantly erode the state highway and there's old water and sewer mains below that needed repairs since the 70s and the towns been struggling with it," said Kenney.
This has been an on and off project for the past eight years as the town struggled to obtain enough funding and faced many interruptions such as the high volume of traffic in the summer.
"And it's a very tight area so the sidewalk is gonna make it much more safer for pedestrians and we're gonna try to get a little bike lane in there at least a shoulder for bikes to be able to come up around the crest of the hill," said Kenney.
After finally receiving more federal funding through ARPA and other grants, they are moving forward with the next phase which involves cleaning up and expanding the sidewalks between Lawler Lane and Oceans End.
Town officials say they hope to be finished with the project later this fall and are excited to create a better structure for residents and visitors.