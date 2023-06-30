SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Newly hired Southwest Harbor Police Officer Richard Strout had faced multiple assault and sexual assault accusations in his previous position in Machias.
As of today, he is no longer employed by the Southwest Harbor PD following major backlash from the community over his hiring, including a petition that garnered more than 1,000 signatures calling for his dismissal.
Southwest Harbor residents are sharing feelings of relief and lingering anxiety -- as the Police Department released a statement that Richard Strout has officially been released from the department.
In the statement, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said, quote: "I am writing to publicly apologize to the residents of Southwest Harbor and the greater community for damaging your trust in this department. This was never my intention..." He went on to say that he "thanks every citizen who came forward," and he hopes this can, "begin the process of regaining your trust."
Our very own Grace Blanchard reported that when Strout was let go by Machias Police in 2011, the three lawsuits filed against him were dismissed. It is still unclear if Strout was let go with or without compensation from Southwest Harbor Police Department.
We tried reaching out to Richard Strout and Chief John Hall, but they were unavailable for comment.
According to Southwest Harbor Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball, "We wanna hire the best, we want people to feel safe, so we had to address citizen concerns, and it was legitimate concerns."
A local Southwest Harbor resident spoke on the character of the people who live in Southwest Harbor, who came together when this news came out.
According to Southwest Harbor resident Rebecca B., "The people here are really amazing and supportive of each other. We look out, you know? I wish that it could kind of be an example for the greater good."
Brad Jordan, the Owner of Maine State Sea Kayak, is the man who started the petition to have Richard Strout removed from the department, and says that he was relieved when he learned that Chief Hall had fired Strout.
"I've always had a great rapport with the Southwest Harbor Police," said Jordan. "This was very shocking to me. I haven't really processed it yet, but I know we have a good Police force here, and I'm excited to see them move forward and hopefully fix some of the wrongs."
With the petition he created, also came a platform and a safe place for victims to come out and speak freely about the scars that have become fresh again.
According to Jordan, "There's people that have decades of trauma from this man, and there's people that have families that have unraveled because of this man. One of my friends is one of those people and he shared his story. The Police Chief listened and he took it to heart and he acted on it, and I think he acted in a swift and professional manner."
An open to the public town meeting will take place on July 11th at the Southwest Fire Department at 6 p.m.
The public will be allowed to ask questions about what has taken place, why this happened, what the future of the Police Departments standards for hiring will be, and what is next for everyone involved.