SOUTHWEST HARBOR - The Southwest Harbor Police Department has announced that a controversial recent hire, will no longer be employed in their department.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Chief Hall wrote, "I am writing to publicly apologize to the residents of Southwest Harbor and the greater community for damaging your trust in this department."
On Wednesday, the department posted on their Facebook page that they had hired Richard Strout.
Strout, an officer who was terminated from the Machias Police Department in 2011, faced three separate civil lawsuits where he was accused of assaulting and inappropriately touching women while arresting them.