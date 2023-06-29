SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- A new police officer in Southwest Harbor has sparked concern over his alleged troubling past. The police department posted the announcement of his hiring to Facebook on Wednesday and a petition calling for his removal has already reached over a thousand people.
Following his termination from the Machias police department in 2011, officer Richard Strout faced three separate lawsuits where he was accused of assaulting and inappropriately touching women while placing them under arrest.
According to the Southwest Harbor Police Chief, who hired him, all three cases were dismissed in 2014 but it is unclear if any settlements were reached.
"I was traumatized my entire four years at UMS [University of Maine in Machias] and I saw my friends go through all of this and I was there for some of the accusations so it was terrifying," said Brad Jordan, owner of Maine State Kayak in Southwest Harbor and UMaine Machias alum.
After seeing the announcement of Strout's hire on Facebook, Jordan quickly organized a petition calling for a town response and removal of the officer.
"Termination is definitely something I’m looking for, I’m not comfortable as a business owner or even just living here on my own with this officer," said Jordan.
Other residents who are just learning about the hire say they're concerned.
"I am just kind of angry and horrified and appalled that our police department has chosen to hire someone with such an intimidating and scary and violent history especially against women," said Erin White, Southwest Harbor resident.
Many took to the police department on Thursday to voice their frustrations.
"...Especially with someone who is supposed to protect us I don’t want them to have any history, any questions of violating someone’s privacy or potentially physically assaulting them, if that’s even a question I don’t want them to be who I call if I’m in trouble,” said Rory Bradford, Southwest Harbor resident.
The police department is also facing backlash after they temporarily suspended comments on their Facebook post. This was after receiving hundreds of reactions and comments.
“One of my big concerns is there was no opportunity for public opinion no opportunity for other victims to have a voice before he was hired as a police officer in this town," said Jordan.
According to the Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall, they conducted a thorough background check.
“I saw an individual that was very honest and upfront and honest with me at the beginning and he still is, and an individual that wants to come back into the profession who has value even though you have history that may or may not be pleasant," said Hall.
According to Chief Hall, if he believed or found any merit to the accusations he would not have even considered hiring him.
"I’m very glad that the community is stepping forward, I’m very glad they feel that they can step forward and express their concerns and I’m glad we have a forum in place for them to express their concerns," said Hall.
The town plans to have a public meeting on July 11th where people with concerns can voice them.