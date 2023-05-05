Last week we told you about the City of Brewer sounding the alarm and taking a firm stance against proposed measures that seek to decriminalize user amounts of drugs. Now, we hear from lawmakers on both sides of the issue who are sounding their own alarm, saying they can’t wait any longer to address the growing drug crisis in Maine.
"My own cousin died in 2021 of a fatal overdose. That one death is unacceptable to me."
Like many Mainers, the horrors of drug addiction have personally impacted lawmakers. Representative Lydia Crafts’ own connection to the issue, along with her work as a licensed clinical social worker, have driven her to draft what she calls a public health response to substance use disorder.
She says the state is woefully ill-equipped to deal with the rising need for treatment and recovery services.
"There are 16 counties in the state and very few of them are served by detox and S-U-D treatment services. This bill would establish a comprehensive system of 24-hour care and receiving centers. When folks are ready and asking for treatment, their first step in recovery is getting face-to-face contact in a receiving center and that’s what this public health bill will do," Crafts said.
The bill’s language is still being finalized, but what it also does is decriminalize possession of user amounts of illicit drugs, a controversial approach that takes law enforcement out of the equation.
I asked, "It’s certainly well-documented that drug addiction leads to crime and can trigger crime, and that other community members can be harmed by crimes related to the drug addiction of others. Do you feel like there’s any room for law enforcement or do you feel like law enforcement needs to not be part of this conversation?
Crafts responded, "It’s really important that folks who are struggling with a disease have the interventions that are proven and research-based, which we know substance use treatment is. This bill does nothing to talk about any of the other criminal charges like trafficking and furnishing. This bill is looking at incarceration hasn’t worked. We can not arrest our way out of this epidemic. And in order to do this we have to try something different."
Republican Senator Brad Farrin is also grappling with loss due to addiction. One of the 716 Mainers lost last year to fatal drug overdoses was his beloved daughter, Haley.
"Haley bug. That’s what we called her. She was full of life. She loved sea turtles. Loved to read. Loved the red sox... Just a ray of sunshine," Farrin said.
Farrin says he and other Republicans are working on a multi-prong approach to combatting addiction. It too is still in the works, but he says it includes boosting education and increased services for treatment and recovery.
"It's gotta be the three-prong approach. No one’s got the smoking bullet. And that’s where I talk about coming out of your comfort zone," Farrin said.
When it comes to eliminating law enforcement or decriminalizing user possession of drugs, Farrin said he can't support that.
"That’s a bridge way too far and decriminalizing it, I can’t get there...I’d rather be able to visit Haley in jail than a grave site," he said.
Representative Laura Supica is co-sponsoring one of the bills that seeks to facilitate safe consumption sites where addicts could consume drugs under supervision.
"I think it comes down to what harm reduction is. And you can’t help a person to recover and you can’t help a person in addiction when they’re dead and so you really have to meet people where they’re at," she said.
Supica also doesn’t completely rule out the validity of law enforcement’s role and recognizes that what may be a solution for some may not work for others.
"For some people when they are arrested and they enter into the court system and they get into drug court, that system has worked well for them and they’ve been able to enter into recovery that way but that is not true for a lot of other people. So we need different ways to address the issue," she said.
What’s clear is that there is crucial common ground…saving lives.
"We’ve got to keep people alive and we’ve got to help them when they are asking for it," Crafts said.
"If we’re going to make a difference people have got to step outside their comfort zones and we got to have discussions," Farrin said.