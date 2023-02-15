SORRENTO -- The town of Sorrento's select board passed a motion to submit their fire chief's gas purchase records for a police investigation.
Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Clark was the center of a discussion during an executive session regarding his use of town funds.
Immediately following the executive session, the select board announced that they had agreed to submit the purchase records for investigation, with selectman Rob Wilpan stating: "Based on the information and the cooperation by the fire Department and fire chief's recommendations, I move to refer certain fire Department gas purchases for a law enforcement investigation."
According to State Police, on February 2nd a state police detective responded to a request from town officials in Sorrento regarding possible misuse of a credit card managed by the town. An investigation determined that discrepancies and possible policy violations had been noted but the town was taking steps to investigate the issues and did not require assistance from law enforcement at that point.