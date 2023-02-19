SKOWHEGAN -- An annual tradition celebrates its fifth year in Skowhegan.
After kicking off on February 17, the Somerset SnowFest slid into its first round of activities the following morning.
The 10-day event is filled with wacky winter fun, including a downhill kayak race and a Mainer's take on the traditional "Cornhole" game.
However, Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan Kristina Cannon says the celebration supports the community beyond its traditional festivities.
"SnowFest is really to support our locally-owned businesses. We're really excited to bring people to town who will spend money locally at a time during the season when it's kind of a little slower than it was -- previous to the holidays or during the summer," said Cannon. "This is a great start to SnowFest and I think it's going to be one of our best years yet."
The event is a collaboration between Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park. Hight Family of Dealerships takes the spot as the lead sponsor, but several other business sponsor individual events at the festival.
Bigelow Brewing and Baxter Beer Company joined forces to create an original SnowFest beer specifically for the festival.
Donald Zarfos, who won the singles tournament of the 2023 "Ice Hole" World Championship, shared his thoughts about the day.
"I'm excited. I guess I'm no longer an amateur because there was prize money," said Zarfos. "I'm thrilled to be here, and I'll make sure to put it in my calendar for next year, as well."
The "Ice Hole" game was met with excited cheers from participants as they tried to land a winning score.
Organizer Jason Cooke explained some of the history behind the unique competition.
"It started out as just a group of ice-fisherman friends, just out there throwing rocks into holes -- it turned into a more organized game with rules and real hardware," said Cooke. "I feel great man, this is a great day and a fun time for everybody."
The festival will wrap up its multi-day run on February 26 with a triathlon and kite flying at Lake George.